Elena Rybakina's WTA Finals Snub Sparks New Tennis Drama

The women's tennis season is over, and it was truly an unforgettable year. However, it took less than an hour after the conclusion of the 2025 WTA Finals for a new batch of drama to pop up in the sport.

After defeating the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match, Elena Rybakina declined to pose for a photo with WTA Tour CEO Portia Archer during Saturday’s trophy ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sabalenka and Archer stood in place waiting for Rybakina to join them for an official group photo. Eventually, a WTA tour official gestured for Rybakina to join the two women for a picture, but she waved off the instructions in an awkward show of defiance.

Media and fans alike assumed the snub was over Rybakina's coach, Stefano Vukov. Earlier this year, Vukov served a suspension for a breach of the WTA Code of Conduct.

The well-documented saga finally ended when Vukov's ban was lifted in August, and he has been a fixture in her team's box ever since returning to his role.

Tennis reporters in Riyadh asked Rybakina about the apparent snub during her post-tournament press conference. After initially declining to answer, she was asked again about the investigation.

Rybakina said, "Well, I think we're all doing our job, and we had the opportunity to have conversations, but in the end, they never happened. So we're all doing our job, and I think we're going to keep it this way."

Ryabkina, reigniting the drama yesterday, added another chapter to the already painful story for all the parties involved. It led to tennis fans taking sides on a complex issue that combines gender and power dynamics.

Imagine winning more prize money in one tournament than the entire Original Nine over their collective careers, then dissing WTA CEO because the CEO has tried to ensure stronger safeguards in your sports… it’s hard to imagine. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) November 9, 2025

Tennis legend and broadcaster Pam Shriver posted on X, "Imagine winning more prize money in one tournament than the entire Original Nine over their collective careers, then dissing WTA CEO because the CEO has tried to ensure stronger safeguards in your sports… it's hard to imagine."

Many tennis fans on social media took exception to Shriver's comments on social media, highlighting the divide across the sport. While the Vukov's ban has been lifted for months, and Rybakina has climbed to the top of the sport, this is probably not the last we have heard of this issue.

