Gael Monfils Announces Retirement Date: "Life Is Too Short"
"Life is too short. Believe me when I say that I have no regrets," Gael Monfils wrote on Instagram.
Monfils, who recently turned 39, took to Instagram to announce his retirement and express his overwhelming gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his career as a professional tennis player.
"The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career. Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season." Monfils wrote.
Monfils turned pro in 2004 and reached a career high of ATP World No.6 during arguably the most challenging era of tennis to date. The French "Showman" has won 13 ATP titles, his latest coming at the ASB Classic in Auckland, making Monfils the oldest player in history to win an ATP event.
The Frenchman's recent showings have been overshadowed by injury. His best performance of late was his shock victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open in 2024.
"Besides 'Lamonf,' I've been called 'The Showman' over the course of my career, but I want you to know that it was never just a show for the crowd," wrote Monfils.
"What you see is joy, pure joy, spilling over. My passion and enjoyment on the court are real, and their energy electrifies me at each and every match."
Monfils will be remembered for his incredible athleticism, work rate, and his trick shots. Few play with the same amount of flair and finesse. The Frenchman will do his best to claim another ATP title in 2026, vowing to play each match "like it's my last."
Messages of support are already flooding in from his peers, and fans can expect plenty more tributes for the tennis legend over the next year.
Monfils is currently the World No.55 with a record of 18-15 with one singles title. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Qinwen Zheng does not favor changes to the WTA schedule.
Tommy Paul lost his bag in Madrid and it derailed his season.
Carlos Alcaraz wins the 2025 Japan Open.
Carlos Alcaraz at the Japan Open: "I just think I can do everything."