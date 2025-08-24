Emma Raducanu After US Open First-Round Win: "It Has to Go Somewhere"
The 2025 US Open is officially underway. Sunday afternoon's first round festivities started with a match between unseeded Emma Raducanu and qualifier Ena Shibahara. Raducanu rolled over Shibahara in straight sets: 6-1, 6-2.
It was another strong showing from Raducanu in a match that lasted just 62 minutes. Surprisingly, it was Raducanu's first win at the US Open since she won the title in 2021 — her only title on the WTA tour level.
More importantly, the top-ranked British star sounds more confident than ever. Raducanu did not mince words when speaking from center court after the match.
"Of course, I'm very, very pleased with that match. It's my first win here since 2021. I'm just so happy with the way I came through that," said Raducanu. She had lost in the first round in 2022 and 2024, after missing 2023 due to injury.
"Yeah, I'm very happy. I've got amazing people in my corner over there. I want to thank them. It makes every day, the work, feel a lot more enjoyable," Raducanu said with a smile.
"I see the progress that I'm making on the practice court. It might not come straight away, but I know over time I'm just racking up good days, building. And I feel like it has to go somewhere.
Raducanu tallied two aces and zero double faults. She landed 73% of her first serves, winning points on 82% and 67% of her first and second serves, respectively. Raducanu was 4/7 in break point opportunities, while Shibahara was 0/1 on break points.
Raducanu will face the winner of Veronika Kudermetova and Janice Tjen in the second round on Wednesday, August 27. Looking ahead to a potential third-round matchup could bring a showdown against the 9-seed Elena Rybakina.
The US Open singles tournament runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
