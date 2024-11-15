Emma Raducanu Dominates in Return to Action at BJK Cup Finals
Tennis fans had not seen Emma Raducanu in action since September 21. Raducanu sustained a foot injury in the Korea Open and eventually pulled out of every tournament in the Asian swing of the WTA schedule.
Earlier today, Raducanu returned to action for the first time in two months. The 22-year-old did not disappoint. Representing Great Britain in the Bille Jean King Cup, Raducanu rolled over Germany's Jule Niemeier in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4.
Raducanu reflected on her performance, "I think I played some really good tennis today. Playing Jule on an indoor hard court isn't easy. It's a game of holding serve and trying to get a break when you can. I hadn't played a match in a long time.
So I think these small sharpness things will come with the more matches I play. I'm very proud of how I regrouped and managed to close it out in the final game."
Raducanu said of the fans in attendance, "We had a lot of support. Thanks to everyone over here. Obviously, it helps a lot having so much support." Before she could finish her post-match interview on the court, fans serenaded Raducanu with a belated Happy Birthday song. The tennis star turned 22 on November 13.
Regardless of the tournament's outcome, there is no denying that Raducanu looks strong on the court again. After missing almost all of 2023, Raducanu went 20-13 and rose from WTA World No. 301 to No. 58 in 2024.
Raducanu's win over Niemeier gives Britain a 1-0 lead against Germany in the Round of 16. Katie Boulter takes on Laura Siegemund in the second singles match of the day. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.