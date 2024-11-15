Iga Swiatek Beats Paula Badosa in Billie Jean King Cup
It had been more than three years since Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa faced off, having split their two prior matches. The third meeting did not disappoint fans watching the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup.
Swiatek (Poland) and Badosa (Spain) battled for over 2.5 hours in a marathon match. Swiatek eventually secured the win for Poland, defeating Badosa in three sets: 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.
Powered by the Spanish fans in attendance, Badosa gave Swiatek a tough match before ultimately dropping the deciding set. Swiatek's victory (along with World No. 38 Magda Linette's win from earlier in the day) punched Poland's ticket to the quarterfinals of the "World Cup of Tennis."
However, Swiatek was quick to deflect any credit for her huge role in the win. "I wouldn't say I pushed us to the quarterfinls. Magda played an amazing match in the morning. We both did it. The whole Polish team. We're here as team Poland. I'm happy we won a match on Billie Jean King Cup Finals."
Speaking of her match with Badosa, Swiatek said, "My match with Paula was super intense. I felt like it was my best match since I came back after US Open. But later, she pushed me. There was a lot of pressure. The tiebreak, I knew every point mattered. It went her way, but I knew I could be back in the third set and try to win it for Poland."
Today was only Swiatek's fourth match since the US Open in September. Following her early exit in the quarterfinals of the final Grand Slam of the year, Swiatek shook up her coaching staff and missed the entire Asian swing of the WTA schedule. She returned to action for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, winning two of her three matches.
Swiatek and Poland will face the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.