Emma Raducanu hires an interim coach before Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu has not played a match since her frightening experience involving a "fixated fan" at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 18.
Raducanu has posted her gratitude to fans and well-wishers on social media but has remained relatively low-key leading up to the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. One of her coaches did share a scary account of the incident in Dubai.
However, Raducanu just made one bold move in preparation for Indian Wells. According to tennis reporter James Gray, Raducanu has added Tom Welsh to her coaching staff in an interim position.
Welsh has worked as an academy coach at Loughborough University, which he joined in 2022, having helped US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the past.
Raducanu has changed coaches six times since winning the 2021 US Open. Her last coach, Nick Cavaday, left the role following the Australian Open due to health reasons.
According to Gray's reporting, Yutaka Nakamura will join Welsh on the trip to Indian Wells. Nakamura is one of the most well-respected trainers in tennis and joined Raducanu's team in late 2024. Additionally, Raducanu has Jane O'Donoghue and Roman Kelecic on her team.
Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 55 with a record of 3-5. The 2025 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place on Monday, March 3.
