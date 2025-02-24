Naomi Osaka wants to win Wimbledon and the French Open
If 2024 was the comeback year for Naomi Osaka, then 2025 is the year that she returns to form. The 27-year-old has looked strong on the court to start the new WTA season.
Osaka advanced to the ASB Classic finals and the third round of the Australian Open before retiring due to injuries in both matches. Despite dealing with a nagging abdominal injury, Osaka's goals remain as lofty as ever.
Osaka told CNN, "I have a lot of goals going forward. For as long as I can play, I really want to win Wimbledon and Roland Garros (the French Open) and get a career grand slam."
So far, Osaka has won all four of her Major singles titles on hard courts: the Australian Open (2019, 2021) and the US Open (2018, 2020). However, grass and clay courts neutralize powerful players like Osaka.
Winning a Grand Slam on any surface after becoming a mother would be a historic accomplishment, much less competing a career grand slam on a court that does not play to your strengths. Osaka has never advanced beyond the third round of Wimbledon or the French Open.
Osaka has not played since the Australian Open, but her next WTA tournament will be the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Additionally, she is competing in an exhibition next month in Las Vegas called the MGM Rewards Slam.
Osaka is currently the World No. 57 with a record of 6-2. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
