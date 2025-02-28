Daniil Medvedev accuses umpire of "double standards against Russians"
Daniil Medvedev is known for his witty sense of humor with fans and quick flashes of anger with umpires on the court. Tennis fans in Dubai got a little bit of everything from the World No. 6 on Thursday.
Medvedev followed up his impressive victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard by crashing out against Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Griekspoor defeated Medvedev in a hard-fought, three-set match: 6-2, 6-7(9), 5-7. However, Medvedev lost his cool with chair umpire Adel Nour following the second set.
Medvedev began speaking with the umpire and then received a code violation, which escalated the verbal altercation.
Medvedev asked, "For what? to which Nour answered, "You know what you said to me."
Medvedev said, "You're very soft, huh? Very soft." Before making a strong accusation, "What is this, double standards against Russians?"
Nour defended himself, "Don't say something like this. Daniil, I'm very fair! I treat you all exactly the same."
Medvedev lost the deciding set, smashed his racket, and exited the court without shaking the Nour's hand. Medvedev is now 8-5 in 2025. Meanwhile, Griekspoor improves to 7-4 and faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal tomorrow.
