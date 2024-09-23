Emma Raducanu Pulls Out of China Open After Latest Injury
Injuries detailed Emma Raducanu's 2023 season. It appears she has once again been bitten by the injury bug. Raducanu announced on X, formerly Twitter, that she will not play in the 2024 China Open.
Raducanu wrote, "Hello, last week in Seoul, I sprained some ligaments in my foot, which unfortunately need some more time to heal. It means I can't play in Beijing, but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can."
Raducanu made a strong return to the court earlier this year, sparking fans hopes of a comeback for the 21-year-old. However, she skipped multiple tournaments leading up to the US Open and suffered an early exit in New York.
Last week, Raducanu was forced to retire after losing the first set of her quarterfinal match at the Korea Open against Daria Kasatkina.
Raducanu was placed in the China Open draw and could have possibly faced Olympic gold medalist and World No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round. Raducanu had just jumped up 16 spots in the WTA rankings to No. 54.
While injuries have derailed much of Raducanu's young career, she still has plenty of time to reach her full potential on the tennis court. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.