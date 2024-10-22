Emma Raducanu Pulls Out of Hong Kong Open Due to Injury
Just a few days ago, Emma Raducanu spoke with her fans on social media about her excitement to play in the 2024 Hong Kong Open. Sadly, Raducanu has become the latest WTA star to pull out of the tournament.
Tennis fans learned on Tuesday that Raducanu will miss the WTA 250 event due to an ongoing issue with a ligament injury in her foot. The 21-year-old suffered the injury against Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open last month.
Since then, Raducanu has missed most of the Asian swing of the WTA schedule. Even worse, this could mark the end of Raducanu's big comeback season. She missed almost all of the 2023 WTA season after undergoing multiple surgeries on her wrists and foot.
The former US Open Champion drew criticism for not playing many hard-court tournaments leading up to this year's US Open, where she lost in the first round.
The Hong Kong Open starts next Monday, and Raducanu's spot in the draw has been filled by another grand slam winner, American Sofia Kenin (the same player who defeated Raducanu in the 2024 US Open).
Raducanu is currently the World No. 55 with a record of 20-13 with zero singles titles. She is still slated to play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next month. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.