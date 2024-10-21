Naomi Osaka's Season Ends After Pulling Out of 2 Tournaments
Naomi Osaka started the week with two sad updates regarding her nagging lower-back injury. Osaka has pulled out of the Hong Kong Open and the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
Earlier this month, Osaka suffered a lower back injury before a match against Coco Gauff at the China Open. She would later skip the Japan Open and the Pan Pacific Open.
Osaka told reporters that she underwent an MRI in Beijing, and the results showed a bulged disc and ruptured abdominal muscles. She explained, "I was practicing in Los Angeles in order to play here. I took another MRI, and it said I still have tears."
Despite being unable to compete in next week's Hong Kong Open, the Japanese tennis star still plans to play a role in the festivities. Osaka will attend the tournament and participate in various activities, including meeting with her fans.
As for next month's Billie Jean King Cup, Osaka said, "I've played so many tournaments this year, so it was the toughest decision to not play this and not play BJK."
This officially concludes Osaka's 2024 WTA season and her comeback year. While the final scene will be Gauff helping Osaka carry her bags off the court, there were plenty of exciting moments.
The 27-year-old made a huge comeback after missing time due to injuries and all of last season due to maternity leave. Osaka is currently the WTA World No. 56 with a record of 22-17 and zero singles title.
In late September, Osaka fired her coach, Wim Fissette. The two worked together for four years and won two Grand Slam titles. She quickly hired Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mourtatoglu. It is clear that Osaka wants to return to her dominant ways.
The four-time Grand Slam champion will begin preparation for the 2025 WTA season, starting with the Australian Open, which she won in 2019 and 2021. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.