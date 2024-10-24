Emma Raducanu Shares First Workout Video Since Foot Injury
After missing almost all of the 2023 WTA season due to wrist and foot injuries, 2024 was supposed to be the comeback year for Emma Raducanu. In many ways, it was a positive campaign for the 21-year-old.
Unfortunately, injuries derailed the last stretch of Raducanu's season. After losing to Sofia Kenin in the first round of the US Open, Raducanu took almost a month off before she played again in the Korea Open.
Once again, Raducanu sustained a ligament injury to her foot. The British star had to retire during her match against Daria Kasatkina in Seoul. Raducanu missed most of the Asian swing before recently pulling out of the Hong Kong Open.
However, tennis fans finally got to see Raducanu back on the court today. The former US Open champion posted a brief video on Instagram that showed her workout on an indoor hard court.
Raducanu captioned the video, "A week of starting the engines." So, it sounds like a positive progression in her injury rehabilitation. Almost all of the comments from fans were supportive of the tennis star who has dealt with bad injury luck.
Raducanu is currently the World No. 55 with a record of 20-13 with zero singles titles. She is still slated to represent Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next month. If injuries force Raducanu to miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, then she may not play competitively again until next season.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.