Nike & Naomi Osaka Champion Girls' Sports in Japan
Fans who thought tennis and fashion defined Naomi Osaka are sorely mistaken. The four-time Grand Slam champion is an activist and outspoken proponent of women's rights.
While Osaka's back injury forced her to pull out of the Pan Pacific Open, she still made the trip to Japan to fulfill a series of important obligations.
Nike has recently convened Coach the Dream summits in Tokyo, Paris and at its World Headquarters in Oregon — gathering partners, coaching experts and community leaders to power the future of youth sport and the next chapter of inclusive youth sport coaching.
The Coach the Dream summits mirror Nike's work with more than 100 global organizations to give kids the opportunity to access and benefit from play and sport. One of those organizations is Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, which launched in Tokyo five years ago and has since expanded to Los Angeles, Haiti and Osaka, Japan.
The tennis icon says quality coaches are central to the success of her namesake program, which aims to ensure women and girls have personal agency to be themselves and build their own future.
"Play Academy aims to change girls' lives through play and sport, and we can't do that without great coaches," Osaka says. "It's been a joy to work alongside Nike to inspire the next generation to reach their potential through the power of movement."
Nike and Laureus Sport for Good are launching a new, research-backed coaching guide designed specifically for coaches in Japan, marking the brand’s latest commitment to removing barriers to play and sport for girls.
The guide aims to provide coaches with the skills and knowledge to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for girls in sport by shifting the social and cultural mindset around the critical role movement plays in girls’ development and mental health.
Osaka has been a Nike athlete for the most successful chapters of her career. In 2019, Osaka signed a multi-year contract with Nike worth $10 million annually and runs through 2025.
In addition to her signature footwear and apparel collection, Osaka often uses the tennis court as a runway to debut some of the most fashionable outfits in the sport. However, her most important work takes place in her communities.
Osaka's 2024 WTA season might be over, but fans are eager to see her back on the court at the Australian Open in January. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.