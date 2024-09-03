Federer & Nadal Weigh In On Jannik Sinner's Controversy
Last month, Jannik Sinner's doping scandal rocked the tennis world. Unfortunately for the sport, it came right before the start of the US Open.
While most of the players have already addressed the situation, two of the best players ever are just now weighing in on the situation. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both offered a defense of Sinner.
Federer told Today, "I think we all trust pretty much that Jannik didn't do anything, but the inconsistency potentially that he didn't have to sit out while they weren't 100% sure what was going on, I think that's the question that needs to be answered."
Federer concluded by saying it was time to close the book on this dark chapter of Sinner's career. "But look, it is what it is, and we need to trust the process as well of anyone involved here."
Meanwhile, Nadal told El Hormiguero, "I know Sinner, and I don't think he wanted to dope. Justice is justice and I don't think we have to like it only when it is resolved in the way we think. I believe in the bodies that have to make decisions, and they make them based on what they believe is correct."
Nadal continued, "I trust that if he has not been sanctioned, it is because those who have had to judge this case have clearly seen that what happened was not punishable. I don't think they have judged him as innocent simply because he is the World No. 1. Everyone's opinion is respectable, and mine is this."
While it helps to have powerful allies, this scandal will stick with Sinner for a long time to come. Sinner plays Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday. Tennis fans can say locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.