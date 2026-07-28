Frances Tiafoe Explains Shocking Loss at DC Open

Last year was a disappointing campaign for Frances Tiafoe, so he cleaned house and committed to a new strategy in 2026. So far, the results have been largely positive. He has uncharacteristically underperformed in Grand Slams this season, but has been more reliable week in and week out.

In many ways, it felt like Tiafoe's comeback season was building to a crescendo during the North American hard court season. That could still be the case, but it will not start for the DMV-native at the Mubadala DC Open.

Frances approves of the signing 😉



Check out Tiafoe's new kit in D.C. 🔥#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/h5jeOtrL98 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 28, 2026

Tiafoe took the court wearing a blue, white, and red lululemon kit, not that different from LeBron James' new Philadelphia 76ers uniform.

The crowd loved the hometown hero's opening set against unseeded Terence Atmane. However, Tiafoe fell flat in the second and third sets of his opening match. Atmane defeated Tiafoe in three sets: 5-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Atmane is no pushover. The ATP World No. 56 has a record of 11-17 that belies his skill level. Last night, the Frenchman tallied ten aces and just one double fault. He won points on 83% of his first serves, and broke Tiafoe in 3/6 opportunities.

During his post-match press conference, Tiafoe made it clear that he did not want to take away from Atmane's victory but was incredibly disappointed in himself.

Frances Tiafoe in the press after his loss to Terence Atmane in D.C.:



"My respect to him for winning the match, but very, very poor from my side. I play every year, and I never performed how I have today. I was flat. Just wasn't good enough. You know, give him credit, but I… pic.twitter.com/wWI1sg8myA — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) July 28, 2026

"My respect to him for winning the match, but very, very poor from my side," said Tiafoe. "I play every year, and I never performed how I have today. I was flat. Just wasn't good enough. You know, give him credit, but I definitely helped him over the line.

Very disappointing. Especially for the year that I've been having, super disappointing. Honestly, that's all I can really say. I had a lot of high hopes. This one hurts a lot."

Big win for Terence Atmane ✅



The Frenchman defeats Tiafoe 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 under the lights in R1 in DC.#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/a8LaUPUfcj — Mubadala DC Open (@mubadaladcopen) July 28, 2026

Tiafoe is the World No. 19 with a singles record of 19-14 after last night's surprising defeat. While the singles draw was a disaster for the American, he is not done playing in our nation's capital. Tiafoe is teaming up with Australian Nick Kyrgios for doubles. They will play later today against Francisco Cabral and James Tracy in the Round of 16.

The 2026 Mubadala DC Open is held at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park from July 27 through August 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.