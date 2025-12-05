Frances Tiafoe Explains Coach Firings and Venus Williams' Reaction Says It All

Frances Tiafoe had a disappointing 2024 season. After shutting down his campaign on October 8, Tiafoe parted ways with coaches David Witt and Jordi Arconada a week later.

After almost two full months, Tiafoe has still not announced a coaching replacement. In fact, he said there were more firings behind the scenes in a hilarious press conference exchange.

Currently, Tiafoe is playing Taylor Fritz in the Charlotte Invitational exhibition. Christian's Court asked the American star about the coaching shakeup, and his answer was quite telling. But more importantly, watch Venus Williams' funny reaction.

Tiafoe answered, "I mean, I got rid of more than just two guys, but I definitely wanted a fresh start, you know, I've been doing the same thing for a very long time. [I'll be] 28 at the top of the year, I wanted to do something. I want to see... just get a little bit uncomfortable and then see what happens.

And why not? I don't think there's any bad thing that can come out of that, but as far as it was going forward, I guess you gotta wait to see who I decide to bring with me on this crazy journey that we call life."

Tiafoe finished the year as the ATP World No. 30 with a singles record of 26-23 and zero titles. There were not many bright spots on the court for the 27-year-old this season. His frustration was visible over the final few months. He smashed his Yonex racket in the Japan Open and suffered a first-round upset in the Shanghai Masters.

Interview: Frances Tiafoe on his DMV-inspired lululemon kit.

The highlight of his 2025 campaign was battling through the clay court season, where he reached the French Open quarterfinals and secured a No. 11 ranking.

After Charlotte, Tiafoe will play in another exhibition later this week, 'A Racquet at The Rock' at the Prudential Center on December 7.

The start of the 2026 ATP season is in less than a month, so fans can expect to hear more about Tiafoe's future plans soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.



