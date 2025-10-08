Frances Tiafoe Shuts Down 2025 Season, Withdraws From All Tournaments
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe has apparently ended his 2025 season. According to multiple news outlets, Tiafoe has pulled out of all his remaining scheduled tournaments: Moselle Open, Paris Masters, and Vienna Open.
Tiafoe is currently the ATP World No. 28 with a singles record of 26-22 and zero titles. There were not many bright spots on the court for the 27-year-old this season.
The highlight of his 2025 campaign was battling through the clay court season, where he reached the French Open quarterfinals and secured a No. 11 ranking.
Looking ahead, Tiafoe should not lose too much standing in the ATP Rankings. Despite missing the rest of the Asian Swing and the indoor hard court season, Tiafoe did not have many points to defend.
More importantly, Tiafoe needs a break. A handful of men's and women's other players have begun shutting down their season; most of them have cited injuries and exhaustion.
Tiafoe has not made an official announcement or explained his reasoning for pulling out of the tournaments, but his frustration was visible over the past few months. He smashed his Yonex racket in the Japan Open and suffered a first-round upset in the Shanghai Masters.
There has been no official announcement regarding whether Tiafoe will participate in the "A Racquet at the Rock" exhibition at the Prudential Center in December. However, that should be unchanged unless there was an unreported injury.
While Tiafoe struggled off the court, there is no denying that he excelled in the sportswear industry and fashion world. Tiafoe officially partnered with lululemon before the start of the 2025 season and did not disappoint with any of his on-court kits.
Tiafoe's personality and style were reflected in custom designs honoring his hometown of the DMV area, while also grabbing headlines at each of the four Grand Slams (Roland Garros and the U.S. Open were our personal favorites).
Lululemon and Tiafoe even took over the desert with a massive activation for fans at Indian Wells. Tiafoe wore K-SWISS tennis shoes throughout the season, but an official partnership was never announced.
Tiafoe had fewer wins this season than in any campaign since 2020. Hopefully, the fan favorite player can use the extra time off to prepare for a comeback year in 2026.
Fans can expect to hear more about Tiafoe's future plans soon.