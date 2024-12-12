Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Wins ATP Most Improved Player of 2024
Most tennis fans could be forgiven for not knowing who Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was at the beginning of the season. However, the 21-year-old quickly became one of the scariest players on tour.
Mpetshi Perricard started the year ranked as the World No.206 before rising to No.31. The French tennis star posted a record of 16-12 with two singles titles.
It should come as no surprise that Mpetshi Perricard has been selected by his peers as the Most Improved Player of the Year in the 2024 ATP Awards.
"I'm very happy to win the Most Improved Player award," Mpetshi Perricard said. "It was a good year for me and my team. Now we are looking [forward to] 2025."
Mpetshi Perricard stormed onto the scene and completed a storybook title run in his hometown of Lyon at the ATP 250 Lyon Open. He secured his second title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel in October.
Across his runs in Lyon and Basel, Mpetshi Perricard earned five Top 30 wins, including straight-sets victories against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune, and Ben Shelton. Lastly, he upset Frances Tiafoe at the Rolex Paris Masters.
Jack Draper, Tomas Machac and Alejandro Tabilo were also nominated for Most Improved Player of the Year in the 2024 ATP Awards. Nominees are determined by an International Tennis Writers' Association (ITWA) vote, with the winner selected by players from the shortlist.
Now that tennis fans are familiar with Mpetshi Perricard's powerful game they cannot wait to see him in action next year. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.