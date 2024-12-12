Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner Commit to Different Clay Court Tournaments
The era of the "Big Three" in men's tennis is over. Now, a promising new generation of rivals has emerged, led by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Whether or not the two superstars like it, their names will forever be inseparable.
However, Sinner and Alcaraz's approaches to the game are different, and that includes how they schedule their tournaments. Look no further than an exciting pair of announcements for each player's 2025 ATP Tour schedule.
This week, Alcaraz committed to playing in the Barcelona Open (currently sponsored by Banc Sabadell). The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, has been staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest Spanish tennis club, since 1953.
The Barcelona Open is an ATP 500 tournament played on clay courts from April 14-20, 2025. It is one of the most important events in Spanish tennis.
Alcaraz said in a press release, "Very happy to play again in Barcelona and fight for my third title. It is a very special tournament for me, with a lot of history, and it is played on some courts that I have known very well since I was little."
Meanwhile, Sinner opted into the Bavarian International Tennis Championships (called the BMW Open for sponsorship purposes) last month. It is the first of four German tournaments on the season's ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria's picturesque capital city of Munich.
The BMW Open is an ATP 500 tournament played on clay courts from April 14-20, 2025. Sinner will be joined by Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.
Of course, both tournaments are designed to prepare players for the ultimate clay court tournament - the French Open. Last year, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the semifinals to capture his first title at Roland Garros.
