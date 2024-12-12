Andre Agassi Says Novak Djokovic Will "Run Out Of Energy"
Tennis legend Andre Agassi's resume is unassailable. Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles and was one of the biggest stars in the sport for decades.
Additionally, Agassi's thoughts on Novak Djokovic can be trusted as he has a strong personal relationship with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
The end of the "Big Three" era is upon us with Roger Feder and Rafael Nadal's retirements. Now, tennis fans are nervously anticipating the end of Djokovic's career. Agassi believes it could be soon.
Speaking at the TiE Global Summit, Agassi said, "It cannot be easy, especially when the people you came to the dance with have left. When Pete (Sampras) retired, it was a blow to me. It set me back a little bit. It made me have to rediscover my inspirations on some level."
Agassi continued, "And he's (Djokovic) lost the guys that he's made history with. So, it's probably emotionally going to get tougher and tougher quickly, but I would never bet against him. Bet against him at your own peril."
Agassi concluded, "He's already done so much, so long, and it's hard to imagine longer. I think he'll run out of the energy for it more than the capability of it, I would imagine."
It is certainly an interesting theory, and Agassi has earned the right to posit such thoughts into the public discourse. Djokovic's game is starting to slow modest signs of decline, which has been exasperated by the rise of a younger generation of stars in Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic finished 2024 as the ATP World No.7 with a singles record of 37-9, with one title and zero Grand Slams. However, he won an Olympic gold medal for Serbia, which was his main objective for the year.
Djokovic skipped the ATP Finals and plans to start next season at the Brisbane International. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.