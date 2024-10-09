Novak Djokovic Sounds Off On Serve Clock Rule Changes
Tuesday's tennis highlights took a backseat to drama on the court at the Shanghai Masters. Frances Tiafoe cursed out the umpire over a serve clock rule violation during a critical juncture in his match.
Once again, the serve clock became an issue at the same tournament today. Novak Djokovic had no trouble defeating Roman Safiullin in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2.
However, Djokovic did not hold back in expressing his frustration with the umpire during the match.
Djokovic said, "I get it's not up to you. But the rule change is unbelievable. For four years, we had a situation where we can't get the towel. The ball kids are doing their best, but they're not trained. Without even notifying any players, they start this new rule. It's incredible, honestly."
Djokovic was not done pleading his case. "I get it. You guys want to speed up the pace of the tennis match. But at the same time, we’ve got to know if we’re starting the season this way. We can’t change it midway in the season."
Fans either love or hate Djokovic. But no one can deny that he is the most straightforward player on the tour. The 37-year-old is nearing the end of his legendary career, and he cares deeply about the sport.
Djokovic faces Jakub Menšík in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.