Watch Frances Tiafoe Cuss Out Umpire at Shanghai Masters
It has been a rollercoaster year for Frances Tiafoe. After a rough start, something switched for Tiafoe. The 26-year-old shook up his coaching staff and regained his confidence after almost upsetting Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.
Since then, Tiafoe has played some of the best tennis of his career. So, he was not pleased after losing to Roman Safiullin in the Round of 32 at the Shanghai Masters.
Thanks to a controversial call from umpire umpire Jimmy Pinoargote, Tiafoe lost a pivotal point in the match. Tiafoe received a time violation when he was serving at 5-5 in the final set tiebreak.
After losing the three-set match to Safiullin, Tiafoe congratulated his opponent and ripped the umpire. "F*** you, man. F*** you. Seriously, man, f*** you. You f***** me."
Tiafoe was not done, "You f***** the match up, great f****** job. F*** you." He continued shouting at the umpire, "You're going to be on the f****** blacklist for my matches, never again. Literally had it out for me today, f****** insane."
Tiafoe did not speak to the media after the match. But this matter is far from over. Everything from the call to Tiafoe's outburst to his requests to avoid the umpire will be reviewed by the ATP.
Tiafoe is currently ranked No. 17 in the world and has a record of 30-22 with zero singles titles this year.