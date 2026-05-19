How Carlos Alcaraz's Injury Reshapes Wimbledon Draw

The tennis world is gearing up for Roland Garros, but major news about Wimbledon shook up the sport on Tuesday afternoon. Carlos Alcaraz announced that he will miss the entire grass court season due to his ongoing wrist injury.

Alcaraz already cut his clay court campaign short earlier this month. Now, the defending Queen's Club champion and two-time Wimbledon champion will be absent until the start of the North American hard court season.

This is devastating news for tennis fans, and it will dramatically reshape the draw. Below are five ways Alcaraz's absence will be felt at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

No Showdown Against Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

The most obvious place to start is that there will not be another epic installment of the "New Two Generation" rivalry at Wimbledon. Sinner defeated Alcaraz last year, and Alcaraz beat Sinner the prior year. Whether in Masters or Majors, fans have come to count on seeing those two generational talents face off in the finals. Either way, it must wait until late July at the earliest.

First New Finalist Since 2022

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022. | Peter van den Berg

Alcaraz has advanced to the gentlemen's singles final three consecutive years. That impressive streak ends this year. The last time Alcaraz was not in the final, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in 2022. Presumably, Sinner will face someone new. Or, there could be two new finalists. We hate to see any player miss competition due to injury, but at least this gives someone new an opportunity.

Novak Djokovic's Pursuit of 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Djokovic has successfully warded off Father Time to overshadow the "Sandwich Generation" into the start of the "New Two Generation." The only problem is that he struggles to get past Alcaraz and Sinner (but who doesn't?). With Alcaraz out, Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title just got a little bit easier. Everything went Djokovic's way at the 2026 Australian Open (including upsetting Sinner), and he still could not defeat Alcaraz. Maybe he will have even better luck in London.

Dark Horse Contenders

Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2024. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Speaking of the "Sandwich Generation," this offers a slight window for one of the veteran players to break through. Of course, Daniil Medvedev has won one Grand Slam. But Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz among others, are desperate for an opportunity to write history at Centre Court. Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgence this season, and the grass court lends itself to tactical players.

Potential Cinderella Story

Gabriel Diallo at Wimbledon 2025. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Between the "Big Three" and "New Two" generations, it has become hard to still believe in Cinderella stories. However, that does not mean a lower-ranked player cannot make some noise inside the usually quiet SW19. The ATP has a deep well of talent, and we would not be surprised if a qualifier or lucky loser makes it to the second week. The grass court season is quick and that lends itself to upsets at Wimbledon.

The 2026 Championships at Wimbledon run from June 29 through July 12. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.