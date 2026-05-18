Taylor Fritz Talks Knee Injury After ATP Rankings Drop

The updated ATP Rankings were released earlier this morning, and American tennis star Taylor Fritz dropped one spot to World No. 8. It's not bad, given Fritz's lackluster season before taking almost two full months off to treat his knee tendinitis.

Currently, Fritz has a singles record of 12-8 and has not played since the Miami Open. After floating the idea of skipping the entire clay court season, the notoriously hard-working player has hurried back to compete at the Geneva Open as the one seed.

Fritz participated in the pre-tournament press conference and gave an optimistic health status update. "Yeah, it's a lot better," Fritz said in his response to a question about his knee.

🎙️ Fritz rassure sur l’état de son genou :



🗣️ « J’ai fait beaucoup de progrès. Il m’a fallu beaucoup de repos. La bonne nouvelle, c’est qu’en passant une IRM en rentrant de Miami, on voyait déjà des signes d’amélioration par rapport à celle passée pendant l’intersaison. » pic.twitter.com/OCTUFU59Hb — LaTeamFritz 🇺🇸 (@LaTeamFritz) May 17, 2026

"I've made a lot of improvement with it. Took time off just to strengthen it, and I think the good news was, when I got it scanned when I got home after Miami, it had already shown a lot of signs of improvement from when I had it scanned in the off-season.

Fritz explained that his original plan was to rehab the injury during the off-season and continue the process throughout the season. However, the pain became intolerable.

"But I guess that is the good news, that it was improving that whole time. I didn't want to take as much time off as I did, but in the end, the doctors told me you have six weeks, maybe I can finally get over the hill, and yeah, it's not perfect, but it's never… it's going to take time."

Fritz concluded by saying, "But it's at a level now where I feel like I can play and it doesn't hurt, and I can come back the next day, and it doesn't feel very aggravated. So it's definitely very much improved."

¡NÚMEROS ACTUALIZADOS! 🔥



Así se encuentran los rankings ATP y WTA tras conocer a los campeones de Roma. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mwwJIsKOaR — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) May 18, 2026

While Fritz is never one to miss a tournament, this is clearly a plan to avoid missing Roland Garros later this month. If Fritz can find the right balance of pain management and playing at a high level, fans can be treated to "Claylor season" after all.

The Geneva Open is an ATP 250 tournament played on the clay courts at the Tennis Club de Genève at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, the oldest and largest tennis club in Switzerland. Last year, Novak Djokovic won his 100th ATP title in dramatic fashion at the event. This year's tournament runs from May 17-23.

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