Wimbledon Chaos: Full List of Seeded Players Upset in Round 1
Grass courts are known to be tricky for players, but no one was expecting this many upsets in the first round of Wimbledon. With the first two days nearly in the book, surprises have completely reshaped the outlook of the tournament.
Both the men's and women's draws have been torn apart by upsets, clearing a path for potential newcomers to make their mark on tennis history. Below is a full list of seeded players who lost in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.
Gentleman's Singles
#3 Alexander Zverev lost to Arthur Rinderknech in five sets.
#7 Lorenzo Musetti lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets.
#8 Holger Rune lost to Nicolás Jarry in five sets.
#9 Daniil Medvedev lost to Benjamin Bonzi in four sets.
#16 Francisco Cerundolo lost to Nuno Borges in four sets.
#20 Alexei Popyrin lost to Arthur Fery in four sets.
#24 Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Valentin Royer in two sets (walkover).
#27 Denis Shapovalov lost to Mariano Navone in four sets.
#28 Alexander Bublik lost to Jaume Munar in five sets.
#30 Alex Michelsen lost to Miomir Kecmanović in five sets.
#31 Tallon Griekspoor lost to Jenson Brooksby in three sets.
#32 Matteo Berrettini lost to Kamil Majchrzak in five sets.
Ladies' Singles
#2 Coco Gauff lost to Dayana Yastremska in two sets.
#3 Jessica Pegula lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in two sets.
#5 Qinwen Zheng lost to Katerina Siniakova in three sets.
#9 Paula Badosa lost to Katie Boulter in three sets.
#15 Karolina Muchova lost to Wang Xinyu in two sets.
#20 Jelena Ostapenko lost to Sonay Kartal in three sets.
#25 Magdalena Frech lost to Victoria Mboko in two sets.
#26 Marta Kostyuk lost to Veronika Erjavec in three sets.
#32 McCartney Kessler lost to Marketa Vondruosoca in two sets.
Wimbledon runs through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
