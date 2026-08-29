How Far Will the 2026 US Open Wildcards Get?

The US Open hands out eight main-draw wildcards per singles field, and every year the same question follows: how far can any of them actually go?

This year’s wildcard field packs in two former champions, a retiring fan favorite, the reigning NCAA king, a couple of Wild Card Challenge grinders who earned their spot, and one seat left open for a name that needs no introduction.

Singles play begins August 30 at Flushing Meadows, so let’s sort the hype from the real threats.

Legends Chasing One More Run

Venus Williams headlines on narrative alone. At 46, she is stepping into her 26th US Open main draw. Gaël Monfils brings his own farewell energy as a former US Open semifinalist playing the final Grand Slam season of his career.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion, has clawed back from a long injury layoff and already reached the third round in Cincinnati this summer.

For all three players, a round or two, plus a favorable marquee-court draw, is the realistic ceiling. That’s not a criticism, as a Venus night session in New York is still one of the best tickets in tennis.

Americans Who Earned It

J.J. Wolf and Carol Young Suh Lee both won the US Open Wild Card Challenge, and Wolf has twice reached the third round in New York before.

Michael Zheng, the two-time reigning NCAA singles champion, arrives with nothing to lose and a game built for the moment. Reese Brantmeier, an American Collegiate Player Wild Card, and Thea Frodin, the USTA Girls’ 18s national champion, are other young American-born wildcards to watch.

Recent history says pay attention to this group. Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien both turned wildcards into launchpads, and both now sit inside the top 20. One of these names could be next.

Stan the Man Gets His Farewell After All

The most dramatic wildcard story broke just days before play. Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 champion, was initially passed over for the final men’s spot. The snub drew heavy criticism, and Wawrinka even posted what looked like an emotional goodbye to New York.

When I first arrived in New York from a small farming village in Switzerland, everything felt too big 🇨🇭

The city.The noise.The energy.The crowds.The lights💥

But year after year New York slowly became one of my favorite places in the world🌎🙌🏻

This city challenged me. It pushed… pic.twitter.com/ci2vbWQWVT — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 25, 2026

Then Patrick Kypson withdrew with an injury, the door reopened, and the USTA handed the spot to the Swiss veteran. The US Open announced the reversal directly, sharing Wawrinka's reaction: “I’m incredibly excited to accept the wild card for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again.”

It’s a fitting final act for a player who owns a 46-16 record at his best major, though at 41 and ranked outside the top 120, a deep run is a long shot. One last Ashe crowd, however, is guaranteed.

Reciprocal Picks and Dark Horses

The lower-profile entries can still make an impact. Leolia Jeanjean and Taylah Preston came in through reciprocal agreements with France and Australia. At the same time, Alexei Popyrin and Martin Damm both carry enough pop to trouble a seeded player in round one.

The eighth women’s spot went to Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, after Serena Williams declined a singles return and opted to play doubles only. Each of these players is poised for a potential breakout performance.

Realistic Ceilings

Most wildcards lose early. That’s the nature of the berth. But a handful each year make the tournament’s opening days appointment viewing, whether it’s a Williams sisters reunion drawing a prime-time crowd, a Wawrinka victory lap years in the making, or a young American announcing themselves against a seed.

With several big names missing from the field this year, the door is open a bit wider than usual. Watch Zheng and Wolf for the deepest runs, and watch Venus and Stan for the biggest moments. All the wildcards should provide excitement starting in round one.