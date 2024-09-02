How Iga Swiatek Keeps Her Rivals Guessing Every Match
Women's World No. 1 tennis player Iga Swiatek faces Liudmila Samsonova in the US Open later tonight. But fans should not expect Swiatek to look the same in the Round of 16 as she did in the Round of 32.
When speaking with the press at the US Open, Swiatek discussed the importance of evolving as a player. She avoided comparing players from different eras, instead focusing on her own evolution.
Swiatek said, "I feel like my opponents didn't really know what to expect from me and how I play."
She continued, "People will figure it out, and it's going to be much harder to win. So, yeah, I think in these terms rather than if I'm getting, you know, if tennis is getting overall better and better, because it's hard for me to judge.
But I think, yeah, you need to kind of mix up your game, because at the beginning, you might be there for a while, but then everybody will analyze you and focus on how to win against you."
Fans can watch Swiatek take on Samsonova at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Tennis fans can say locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.