How Naomi Osaka is Spotlighting Women's Sports on TV
Just before her incredible semifinal run in the 2025 US Open, Naomi Osaka achieved an equally impactful feat in the media industry. Osaka's Emmy Award-nominated media company, Hana Kuma, partnered with REVOLT to bring content to REVOLT Sports.
The content will spotlight the stories of diverse female athletes making waves in sports, culture, business, and beyond. It will offer a fresh lens on their journeys while celebrating their impacts.
Each story will capture the drive and perspective that define today's most influential athletes. This partnership underscores REVOLT Sports' focus on creating culturally resonant content that challenges convention and expands how sports stories are told.
"From the beginning, Hana Kuma was built to tell stories that reflect the depth and diversity of athletes' experiences, especially women whose voices have too often been overlooked," said Osaka.
"Together, I see us creating content and experiences that don't just celebrate women in sports, but challenge how the world sees them—building something that will inspire and empower for years to come."
Interview: Patrick Mouratoglou reflects on his time coaching Naomi Osaka.
Together, Hana Kuma and REVOLT Sports will roll out content and real-world experiences that give audiences a closer look at the women shaping sports today and in the future.
"At Hana Kuma, we believe that the stories of female athletes deserve to be told with the same passion, creativity, and cultural relevance they bring to their sports," said Stuart Duguid, Co-Founder of Hana Kuma.
"Partnering with REVOLT is an opportunity to amplify these voices in a way that breaks barriers and inspires future generations."
"REVOLT Sports is dedicated to elevating the athletes who are flipping the script and shaping culture," said Deon Graham, Chief Content Officer at REVOLT.
"Together with Hana Kuma, we’re providing a platform for women who are pushing boundaries not only on the court or field, but across every industry they touch. We’re telling stories that don’t usually get told, and doing it with the energy and edge that only REVOLT can bring."
After her remarkable run at the US Open, Osaka jumped up to World No.14 in the WTA Rankings. She has a singles record of 32-13. The four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese superstar will look to gain more ground in the Asia Swing of the WTA schedule.
The four Major tournaments are over, but fans can expect plenty more exciting developments as women's tennis players make a final push for the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
