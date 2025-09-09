Nike Might Finally Release Naomi Osaka's Grand Slam Outfits
The 2025 US Open just reached its thrilling conclusion, marking the end of this year's four Grand Slams. But is it too early to start thinking about next year's Major tournaments?
For Naomi Osaka, it's not too early, and she cannot be blamed for looking ahead. Osaka jumped ten spots in the latest WTA Rankings to World No. 14, thanks to her semifinal run in New York.
Osaka always grabs headlines in the sports and fashion world with her Grand Slam kits co-designed with Nike. Best of all, the Japanese superstar's outfits might finally be released to the public.
Osaka shared an exciting update on her official Instagram Threads account, "You know next year my slam fits are all certified hits and I think Nike is gonna sell them finally 🤣."
While Osaka did not provide any specific details on the upcoming kits, it is promising that she is ready to call them "certified hits." The style icon has earned the benefit of the doubt as she has a long track record of being Nike's most fashionable female tennis player.
Even better, Osaka's indication that Nike might sell the performance tennis outfits to athletes and fans is also a step in the right direction. It would be win-win for Nike and the sport to have the public enthused about buying tennis gear.
Osaka started the Slam season on a strong note by debuting a Sunflower-inspired Nike kit at the 2025 Australian Open. Osaka carried the brightly colored outfits into the spring as the Sunshine Double.
From there, Osaka debuted a Sakura-themed Nike kit at the French Open. Unfortunately for fashion fans, Osaka lost a tough first-round match against Paula Badosa. Nevertheless, the pink outfit was a fan favorite.
Like every other player, Osaka followed the tight dress code rules at Wimbledon with an all-white ensemble.
However, she brought the heat to New York with day and night options for the US Open (plus, matching Labubus).
Osaka kicked off her US Open campaign with a "really elaborate" Nike kit in ruby red. She quickly followed up with a purple outfit that was just as dazzling under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
As Osaka mentioned in her social media post, her kits are not yet available for retail. However, fans can shop Osaka's signature collection at Nike.
