I Was the Arsenal Fan Booed at Roland Garros. The Story Behind My Viral Moment

Just a few hours before the Champions League final, the drama of Roland Garros was unfolding under a Parisian sky. As a lifelong Gunner, I thought it apt to sport an Arsenal jersey on the day that could prove to be one of the most historic.

Well, seeing as Arsenal was facing PSG in the final, maybe it wasn't the best idea to broadcast my allegiance whilst in enemy territory.

I received a few sideways glances on the metro on my way to the stadium grounds, but didn't think anything of it. It wasn't until I was sitting in scorching center court, Philippe-Chatrier, witnessing Cobolli's dominating performance against Learner Tien, that I realized maybe, just maybe, I had made a wardrobe faux pas.

The boos were subtle at first but grew in volume, enough to draw my eyes upward to the big screen. To my surprise, and slight horror, it was me on the screen getting booed by an entire stadium of PSG fans. The cameraman expertly cut from me to another fan wearing a PSG jersey, who received much-deserved applause from the crowd, and back to me for more jeers and taunts. TNT Sports posted the video on social media, and it quickly went viral.

Within a matter of hours, the video amassed hundreds of thousands of views, along with comments of support and opposition. I've waited 20 long years to see Arsenal reach a Champions League final, but this wasn't quite the way I imagined it would happen. Regardless, it made the moment that much more significant.

Unfortunately for my beloved Gunners, PSG won on penalties, shattering the dreams of Arsenal fans worldwide. Then came the flood of DMs saying, "Hold this L" and "Better luck next time... in 20 years."

Even my best friend, Mzati, a Liverpool supporter, texted me after the match, saying: "Champions of Europe... You'll never sing that." He's just mad Liverpool finished 5th in the Prem. Such is life.

With a week of Roland Garros remaining, things are just heating up (metaphorically, as temperatures are finally expected to drop next week). As for me, I will continue to balance my Arsenal fandom with my tennis coverage.

The 2026 French Open runs through June 7, with the women's singles final taking place on June 6. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.