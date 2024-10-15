Iga Swiatek’s Ex-Coach Breaks Silence After Sudden Split
Iga Swiatek was dominant on the WTA tour for the first several months of the year. However, her play began to decline slightly after winning her fifth Grand Slam at the 2024 French Open (fourth at Roland Garros).
Swiatek, who is usually unstoppable on clay courts, only earned a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. She would eventually pull out multiple tournaments before shaking up her coaching staff.
Earlier this month, Swiatek announced that she had parted ways with her longtime coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski. It was a shocking move, considering she had a record of 54-7 with five titles and a World No. 1 ranking this year.
After 11 days, Wiktorowski has finally broken his silence after being relieved of his duties as Swiatek's coach. The veteran tennis coach gave an interview to Maciej Skorupa with the Polish media outlet Przegląd Sportowy.
Wiktorowski said, "There have been a lot of speculations and insinuations... Definitely too much, considering that the message that was issued very precisely defines our decision. It is enough to read it with understanding, not with the intention of looking for sensation. Our end of cooperation was done with respect for both parties, and no fake news will change that."
Wiktorowski also denied the rumors that Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramovich, played a role in his departure.
"I think that in general we had a very good relationship in the team. During three years of intensive cooperation, it is impossible to avoid difficult situations, but even then, we always found a way to reach an agreement and get back on track. Iga and everything related to the preparation of a player at the highest level have always been a priority for us."
The last question was about the timing of his split. Was it sudden or planned? Wiktorowski bluntly said, "It was simply a necessity. We have never made sudden and, above all, ill-considered decisions."
Swiatek has not played since she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the US Open in September. She has since pulled out of the Korea Open, China Open, and Wuhan Open. Swiatek is still the World No. 1 and is scheduled to play in the WTA Finals in November.
