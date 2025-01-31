Iga Swiatek Headlines Porsche & On Events in Same Day
Business is always in motion, which can be particularly exhausting for tennis players. The sport is known for its grueling schedule, especially with the addition of sponsorship events for the world's top players.
WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has just concluded an impressive run to the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open. The Polish superstar has demonstrated that she is back in top form following a tumultuous fall, which included controversy over a failed drug test, a coaching change, and a PR team shakeup.
Since Swiatek has a slight break in her schedule before the start of the WTA Doha 1000 (Qatar TotalEnergies Open) on February 9, that means the 23-year-old is in demand to headline sponsorship events.
Swiatek's smile lit up the social media feeds of tennis fans worldwide as she attended two different corporate events on January 30. First, she visited On headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.
The five-time Grand Slam champion is the face of women's tennis for On, often debuting the Swiss brand's latest apparel and footwear. Yesterday, she visited with employees and fans. The down-to-earth star appeared in an On crop-top shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Afterward she posted a picture to her Instagram account with the caption, " had fun with you guys! Thank you for having me! @on #headquarters #townhall #zurich." The brand replied, "A day to remember (hear hands) We are still charged by your energy, Iga!"
From there, Swiatek jetted to Porsche's Poland headquarters in Warsaw. The event was much more formal as she rocked a brown suit and addressed the crowd of admirers.
Swiatek graciously took time for selfies with fans at both events. However, after a busy day of business activities, she was back at the gym training this morning, as shown in her Instagram story.
