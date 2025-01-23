Serve On SI

Iga Swiatek Slams Reporter After Australian Open Semifinals Loss

Iga Swiatek offered a cold response to a bad question at the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek reacts during the women s singles semifinal match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Madison Keys of the United States at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2025.
Iga Swiatek reacts during the women s singles semifinal match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Madison Keys of the United States at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2025. / IMAGO / Xinhua

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek looked strong at the 2025 Australian Open but ultimately suffered an earlier-than-expected exit in Melbourne. The 19-seed Madison Keys upset Swiatek in a thrilling three-set semifinal match.

After suffering a tough loss, Swiatek addressed the media in her post-match press conference. Shielded by a pink On hat, Swiatek had clearly been crying. However, the five-time Grand Slam champion composed herself and took on the media for just over seven minutes.

The questions were wide-ranging, but Swiatek's answers were direct. As the press conference went on, she clearly warmed up and enjoyed the difficult process of self evaluation after a tough loss.

However, one reporter asked a question that was pretty poorly worded. It left the reporter open to get slammed or dunked on, which Swiatek did with precision.

At 6:05 in the press conference, Swiatek was asked, "How much does it hurt inside to miss the match point, miss the first final here, and miss the chance to become a No. 1 again?"

Swiatek's answer was ice cold. "You have to experience that to know," said the World No. 2 with a smile.

Swiatek is 9-2 after the Australian Open. The 23-year-old still has a long season ahead of her, including the French Open. Four of Swiatek's five Grand Slams have come at Roland-Garros.

