Iga Swiatek Slams Reporter After Australian Open Semifinals Loss
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek looked strong at the 2025 Australian Open but ultimately suffered an earlier-than-expected exit in Melbourne. The 19-seed Madison Keys upset Swiatek in a thrilling three-set semifinal match.
After suffering a tough loss, Swiatek addressed the media in her post-match press conference. Shielded by a pink On hat, Swiatek had clearly been crying. However, the five-time Grand Slam champion composed herself and took on the media for just over seven minutes.
The questions were wide-ranging, but Swiatek's answers were direct. As the press conference went on, she clearly warmed up and enjoyed the difficult process of self evaluation after a tough loss.
However, one reporter asked a question that was pretty poorly worded. It left the reporter open to get slammed or dunked on, which Swiatek did with precision.
At 6:05 in the press conference, Swiatek was asked, "How much does it hurt inside to miss the match point, miss the first final here, and miss the chance to become a No. 1 again?"
Swiatek's answer was ice cold. "You have to experience that to know," said the World No. 2 with a smile.
Swiatek is 9-2 after the Australian Open. The 23-year-old still has a long season ahead of her, including the French Open. Four of Swiatek's five Grand Slams have come at Roland-Garros.
