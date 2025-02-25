Iga Swiatek launched a new interactive website for fans
Tennis fans are naturally interested in the world's top-ranked players. However, fans and media members cannot get enough from WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.
The Polish superstar is always asked questions about her pre-match playlists, travel schedule, and more. Much to the delight of fans, Swiatek announced that she has launched a new website to answer those questions and more.
On Tuesday morning, Swiatek shared screenshots and videos of her official website on social media. Below is her post and a breakdown of what it means for tennis fans.
Swiatek shared a view of the website with the caption, "My new website is up and running. Together with the team, we wanted it to be truly "mine" - not only about tennis, but also about what I like off the court."
The five-time Grand Slam champion invited fans to engage with the website, "I invite you if you want to take a peek at my playlists, for example. http://igaswiatek.com."
Swiatek is currently the World No. 2 with a singles record of 14-4 this season. She advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open and Qatar Open before losing in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
