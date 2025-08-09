Iga Swiatek Makes History with 300th Career Win in Cincinnati
On Saturday afternoon, Iga Swiatek rolled over Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Cincinnati Open: 6-1, 6-4. While it felt like a routine win for Swiatek, it was actually a huge career milestone.
Saturday's victory marked Swiatek's 300th career victory. Even better, it only took her 372 total matches. That makes her the player with the fewest matches taken to reach 300 WTA wins since Serena Williams in 2006.
Swiatek improves to 45-12 this season, and holds steady as the World No. 3. After a tumultuous 2024 season, which spilled into the 2025 campaign, Swiatek and her team have officially pulled out of the tailspin. Swiatek snapped her 13-month title drought at Wimbledon and has won ten of her last 11 matches.
During her post-match interview from center court, there was no mention of Swiatek's career milestone. However, the Polish superstar did provide some insight into her victory.
When asked about today's match, Swiatek said, "I really wanted to be solid, but pretty intense on the other hand. It was a little bit up and down in the second set, but in important moments I got my level up and I could close it. So, the first match of any tournament is always tricky. I'm happy I'm going to have a chance to play another one here."
If there was a second highlight of the day besides Swiatek's 300th career win, it was her appearance alongside Daniil Medvedev on the Tennis Channel. The two tennis stars flashed their signature humor and knowledge during the light-hearted interview.
Swiatek will face the 25-seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 11.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Naomi Osaka issued a statement apologizing for her post-match speech in Montreal.
Ben Shelton wins first ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto.
Emma Raducanu talks new coach and remaining goals for 2025.
Despite Montreal loss, Naomi Osaka's comeback surges forward.
Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of Cincinnati Open, Eyes US Open Return