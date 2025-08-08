Naomi Osaka Apologizes and Explains Victoria Mboko Snub
On Thursday night, Victoria Mboko defeated Naomi Osaka to win the 2025 National Bank Open final. It was not just Mboko's first WTA 1000 title, but her first-ever tour-level championship.
Mboko's breakthrough victory came against her childhood idol, which became one of the main storylines leading up to the match. Unfortunately for Mboko, her accomplishment was overshadowed by Osaka's post-match interview on center court.
Osaka's remarks lasted just 30 seconds. The four-time Grand Slam champion thanked everyone and wished them a good night. However, she did not congratulate or even mention Mboko.
After the match, Osaka recognized her oversight and congratulated Mboko by name. However, the story continued to grow on Friday, and Osaka had to issue a full statement on her Instagram Threads account.
"Thanks Montreal it's been a really great run. I also want to say sorry and congratulations to Victoria. You played a great match and have an amazing career ahead! I realize I didn't congratulate you on the court.
Honestly I was in a daze and I was so focused on not having the same speech as IW 2018 finals or the Jenny/Jennifer situation that I tried to make my speech as short as possible. Thanks everyone for the week, see you in NY," concluded Osaka.
During her post-match press conference, Mboko was asked for her thoughts on Osaka's decision to skip the post-match press conference. She insisted that nothing had changed between her and Osaka, according to The Tennis Letter.
"No, I didn't really get a chance to speak with her after the game, but I mean, I was kind of really caught up in everything that was happening after the match. If that was her wishes, then I respect it as well. I mean, I still think Naomi is an incredible player, and it doesn't ever change what I think of her.
I think she's still a really nice girl. I still look up to her. Nothing really changes after the match. I mean, I'm really happy that I was able to win today, but I mean, to play against her was also a really special moment for me," Mboko said.
The eventful day continued for Osaka and Mboko as they both pulled out of the Cincinnati Open, which is already underway. The two players will use the time to rest, recover, and prepare for the upcoming 2025 US Open.
Fans can expect media members to ask Osaka and Mboko about this issue when they show up for media day in Queens later this month.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Ben Shelton wins first ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto.
Emma Raducanu talks new coach and remaining goals for 2025.
Despite Montreal loss, Naomi Osaka's comeback surges forward.
Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of Cincinnati Open, Eyes US Open Return
New Balance Unveils Coco Gauff's US Open Footwear Collection