Emma Raducanu Talks New Coach & Remaining Goals for 2025
Emma Raducanu is enjoying her best season in years. While Raducanu is still battling nagging injuries and working to solidify a revolving door of coaches, she is seeing tangible results.
Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 33 with a record of 21-15. Last week, she hired Francisco Riog as her new head coach. Riog, a former coach for Rafael Nadal, becomes Raducanu's eighth head coach of her career.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Raducanu shared insight into the early days of her coaching partnership with Riog and discussed her goals for the rest of the 2025 season.
Coaching and Training
"It's going really well. It's my second day with him here, but I did a few days with him in London before I came out here. He's obviously got a bank of experience, and I'm very excited to continue working with him and to have him on my side," said Raducanu.
"I'm working on the quality of my shots to be better. I think, against the very top, that's what it needs. It needs to improve. So, I'm hoping with time - I'm pretty patient. I'm going to try to be pretty patient - But yeah, that it would improve."
When discussing her goals, Raducanu acknowledged that she has few points to defend in the latter half of the season and will try to position herself to be seeded in the 2026 Australian Open.
Goals for 2025 (and 2026)
"Obviously, last year, I didn't play so much after Wimbledon. But I have a few points to defend in Seoul. But it's great to have this much of the year left and not much to defend because it's never a nice feeling knowing you have points coming off," Raducanu said.
"But I think the goal for the rest of this season is to be seeded for Australia, and honestly, results aside, just improve the feeling I have on the court. To feel that I have less holes to feel like I can step on court and match pretty much anyone. That's the goal, but it's going to take a lot more time than just a few months."
Raducanu faces a tough draw in the Cincinnati Open, which runs from August 7-18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
