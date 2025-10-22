Iga Swiatek Shares Her Favorite Song Before Tennis Matches
After a slow first half of the season, Iga Swiatek has caught fire ever since winning her first-ever Wimbledon title. Swiatek leads the WTA in singles wins and is back to being her lighthearted self.
Like all elite athletes, finding the right headspace is important for Swiatek. A big part of her pre-match routine is listening to music, and the six-time Grand Slam champion recently revealed her favorite song to listen to before matches.
Swiatek recently participated in a rapid-fire Q&A with her footwear and apparel sponsor, On. In the Instagram video, Swiatek reveals her favorite genre is rock and her go-to song before matches is "Can't Stop" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The interview was fast-paced, just like Swiatek's game, so we did not get an explanation for why she loves the 2002 hit song from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. But then again, "Can't Stop" was the American rock band's eighth number one single and is a fan favorite.
However, many fans would probably be surprised to learn Swiatek's favorite pre-match song does not come from Taylor Swift's catalog. The 24-year-old is probably the biggest Swiftie on the WTA Tour and is regularly asked for her opinions on the global pop star's latest music.
Just two weeks ago, Swiatek was asked about Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. While the album was polarizing among fans, Swiatek said it was "perfectly made."
Another perfectly made arrangement has been Swiatek's partnership with On. After making her rise with ASICS, Swiatek signed with On in March 2023. Since then, the Polish superstar has become the face of the Swiss sportswear brand backed by Roger Federer.
Swiatek has not played since her quarterfinal loss to Jasmine Paolini in the Wuhan Open on October 10. However, Swiatek has documented her training block on Instagram, always sporting the latest gear from On.
Currently, Swiatek is the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 61-15 with three singles titles. Her contemporary, Aryna Sabalenka, has already locked up the year-end No. 1 ranking.
But the WTA Finals in Riyadh start in nine days, and Swiatek could spoil the party by winning the indoor hard-court tournament.
Swiatek's entire year has been inspirational as she has overcome adversity to rise back to the top of the WTA Rankings.