Just Blew It: Why Nike Didn't Re-Sign Roger Federer in 2018
Since retiring from tennis in 2022, Roger Federer has remained active in the sport. In addition to attending Majors and participating in various events, Federer has also built a massive sportswear empire through his partnerships with Uniqlo and On.
Federer's moves in the fashion world would have never happened had he remained with Nike. But that was not through his own choosing. "Nike left him," said Federer's longtime agent, Tony Godsick, in the latest episode of Served with Andy Roddick.
At the 43-minute mark in the episode, Godsick told an incredible story of how a 24-year partnership between Federer and Nike ended and how it led to the rise of Uniqlo and On in tennis.
2017 - Final Year With Nike
"He didn't leave Nike. Nike kind of left him, you know? We were trying to re-sign, and they chose not to re-sign. He would have stayed," explained Godsick.
He continued, "I spent from 2017, the contract was ending in February of 2018, a ten-year deal. We started in 2008. I spent one year, from the beginning of 17, all the way till when it ended, trying to renew it."
Godsick recognized the challenges of signing an aging athlete, especially one who had not won a Major in four years. Godsick attended a meeting on the Nike World Headquarters campus in Beaverton in early January 2017 to start a 13-month process to get a new deal.
Two weeks later, Federer won the 2017 Australian Open. Seven months later, he picked up another Major title at Wimbledon. Still, there was no deal, and Godsick was getting nervous as the time to negotiate ran out.
January 2018 - Final Month With Nike
Godsick remained committed to striking a new deal with Nike. "I don't talk to anybody else because I figure I have to get this done," said Godsick. Federer helped his negotiating position by winning the 2018 Australian Open - his third Major title in a calendar year.
Finally, it was the final day of Federer's contract, and a despondent Godsick left Nike Headquarters without a deal.
Godsick recounted to Roddick, "I cannot believe this. I'm gonna go down as the agent who could not renew. Not just the greatest guy, but the greatest tennis player in history. And he won a bunch of majors recently. What a loser, Tony."
So, Federer and Godsick hit the marketplace, but the reception was chilly. "Everybody was like, 'Yeah, right. No, thank you.' I remember one brand said, 'He's already branded Nike. We're not interested.' Another company said, 'We would like to do it if we get to wait until next year, because this is the year of our founder, and we don't want to dilute his own thing.'"
After unsuccessfully trying to reach Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai, Godsick contacted Anna Wintour, who connected the two parties. Godsick eventually flew to Japan for a 30-minute meeting.
Godsick recalled his meeting with Yanai, "'The first thing he asked me was, who else are you here to see in Japan?' I told him no one else. So he said, 'We'll give you more time than 30 minutes.' But then, he asked the really good question, which is, 'Are you here to use me?'"
Yanai explained he had met with another Nike athlete whose contract was over and used the Uniqlo offer as leverage, before Nike matched it.
Godsick said that was not the case and explained that Federer's vision went beyond tennis to include fashion. Nike still had the right of first refusal, but decided not to match the offer.
July 2018 - Uniqlo Debut and Early Days of On
Uniqlo did not make performance tennis shoes, and neither did On. However, the upstart Swiss sportswear brand had been recruiting its compatriot since 2016, and had drawn an investment from Godsick long before the end of Federer's partnership.
Eventually, Godsick met with On and said Federer would be willing to take time on the development of a tennis shoe in order to strike a larger deal, which included a piece of the company and a hand in product development. In 2019, Federer invested $50 million for a 3% equity stake in the company.
Meanwhile, Federer would debut his Uniqlo apparel on July 2, 2018. After missing the entire clay court swing of the 2018 ATP schedule, all eyes were on the legendary player.
"We didn't have a press release; our press release was him walking out on Centre Court at Wimbledon. I'll never forget, he practiced and warmed up on one of the side courts in Nike," remembered Godsick.
"People in the locker room were like, 'What the hell is going on here?' He was nervous. I was like, 'Oh my god, what did I do here? This is Mr. Nike.' But you live once, and this was great."
Godsick reiterated throughout the interview that there were no hard feelings between Federer and Nike, as it worked out so well for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.
Federer would wear Uniqlo apparel throughout the remainder of his career and well into retirement. Meanwhile, his investment in On continues to pay dividends as the brand sponsors top players like Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, and João Fonseca.
