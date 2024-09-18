Coco Gauff Cuts Ties With Coach Brad Gilbert
After a little more than a year, the coaching relationship between Brad Gilbert and Coco Gauff has reached an end.
Gilbert announced the news on social X, formerly Twitter, "Thanks (praying hands emoji) to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort."
He continued, "Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I'm excited for the next chapter in my Coaching career."
Gilbert began coaching Gauff in July 2023. Since then, she has won four titles, including the 2023 US Open. After a strong start to the season, it was a rough summer for the 20-year-old.
Gauff suffered early exits at Wimbledon, Paris Olympics, and the US Open. After reaching a career-best World No. 2 ranking, Gauff has slid down to World No. 6. She will be back in action soon at the China Open in Beijing, which starts on September 25.
