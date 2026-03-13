Jack Draper and Daniil Medvedev Debate Controversial Call

Thursday night's quarterfinal showdown between the 11-seed Daniil Medvedev and 14-seed Jack Draper was not short on drama. Medvedev is fresh off a title in Dubai, while Draper has returned from injury with vengeance this spring.

Medvedev defeated Draper in straight sets: 6-1, 7-5. Draper mounted a second-set comeback that culminated in a controversial call and heated debate.

“I think you’ve got that wrong.”



CONTROVERSY as Jack Draper is called for a hindrance in a crucial moment, despite Medvedev making the next shot.



CONTROVERSY as Jack Draper is called for a hindrance in a crucial moment, despite Medvedev making the next shot.

Watch the full interaction unfold

Draper serving at 5-5, 0-15 in the second set, thought Medvedev's return was out. Draper lifted his arms in the air to question the lack of a call before eventually winning a baseline exchange. However, he ultimately lost the point after a review.

After initially losing the point, Medvedev made his case to chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and asked for a video review. While officials reviewed the exchange, Medvedev and Draper discussed the sequence of events at the net.

Medvedev went on to break Draper's serve and serve out the match. Fans in attendance at Court 2 booed the decision and the remainder of the match. However, both players showed great sportsmanship at the net following their battle.

This is gonna be on Tennis TV bro

Medvedev was honest about the controversial call after the match, "Was I distracted big time? No. Do I feel good about it? Not really. But I also don't feel like I cheated or something."

"So I got a bit distracted. I let it go, I let the referee decide. I had a lot of calls against me in my life, and I usually don't handle them well. To get one on my side, I guess feels good as well."

The one-time Grand Slam champion admitted, "Now I can actually even talk more, because I have more info. I think I should have done it the moment it happened, like, I should not have waited until the end of the point, and then it would be a bit more, probably available."

"You won the match fair and square, but I don't think it distracted you enough."



"I don't feel great. I understand."



"You won the match fair and square, but I don't think it distracted you enough."

"I don't feel great. I understand."

Medvedev and Draper talk at the net after their quarterfinal match.

Draper finishes a strong Indian Wells campaign that included an upset victory over Novak Djokovic with a record of 5-2. The British star will have a slight break before the start of the Miami Open next week.

Meanwhile, Medvedev continues his incredible season by improving to 17-3. However, the Russian star will face the ultimate test with a semifinal showdown against the unbeaten Carlos Alcaraz tomorrow, Saturday, March 14.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.