Jack Draper and Vuori Serve Fiery Style at Indian Wells

Top-ranked British star Jack Draper is back after missing the final stretch of last season and the start of 2026 with an arm injury. Draper removed any lingering concerns about the injury with an epic win over Novak Djokovic in the fourth of Indian Wells last night.

What is better than shaking off injury concerns while defeating the greatest player of all time? Serving serious style. Draper partnered with Vuori just before the start of the 2025 U.S. Open, which he ultimately pulled out of due to his arm.

So, 2026 has been Draper's unofficial kickoff to the partnership with Vuori, and the doubles partners have not missed yet. So far in the desert, Draper has competed in his new Vuori tennis kit.

It features the brand's latest launch – the Vuori HardKore Short, Vuori's most technical performance short to date – paired with the Sleeveless Viewpoint Muscle Tank. Product details include:

Jack Draper wears Vuori at Indian Wells. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vuori HardKore Short Lined 7”

The Vuori HardKore Short Lined 7" is priced at $98 in adult sizes online. It is available in six colors: Fire, Black, Burlap, Carbon, Ink, and White.

Built for your sweatiest sessions, the shorts feature lightweight, abrasion-resistant stretch-woven fabric that dries quickly, a relaxed fit, and side vents for unrestricted mobility. Thanks to the advanced performance liner, breathable comfort and moisture management are not an issue. Meanwhile, the back zip pocket keeps essentials secure as you move.

Jack Draper wears Vuori at Indian Wells. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sleeveless Viewpoint Muscle Tank 2.0

The Sleeveless Viewpoint Muscle Tank 2.0 is priced at $68 in adult sizes online. It is available in two colors: Sky Grey, Court Blue. The upgraded tank is the ultimate warm-weather essential with a refined fit and enhanced comfort. Made with the same 4-way stretch knit for maximum mobility during your toughest workouts.

Jack Draper practices in Vuori at Indian Wells. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Draper is currently the ATP world No. 14 with a singles record of 5-1. He will face the 11-seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal later today. The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15.

Tennis fans can expect Draper and Vuori to bring the heat on and off the court throughout all of the 2026 ATP season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.