Jack Draper Explains Andy Murray's Coaching Style

After climbing as high as World No. 4 last summer, Jack Draper has fallen more than 140 spots in the ATP Rankings. Draper suffered a complex bone bruise to his left arm, resulting in extensive missed time (including multiple Grand Slams).

Due to his low ranking, Draper did not make the entry list for the 2026 U.S. Open. So, he needs a highly productive North American hard court swing in hopes of gaining a wild card spot. Luckily, coach Andy Murray has provided a calming influence for his younger compatriot.

Andy Murray's Calming Influence

"He's brought a real calmness"



Jack Draper explains what impact Andy Murray has had since joining his coaching team 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9WfCtoyMga — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) July 26, 2026

Draper and Murray are both in Washington, D.C., preparing for the Mubadala DC Open (ATP 500 Washington). Draper discussed Murray's coaching style in an interview with Sky Sports.

"Andy's been an incredible part to my team so far. He's brought a real calmness," said Draper. "He's got great energy about him, for I think people are seeing it now more after he's retired, but he's playful. So we always have a lot of fun, but he's great because he really believes in me and my tennis.

Believes that I can go a long long way in the sport and to have one of your biggest idols think like that is is something to to really be proud of and give me confidence. So yeah, we're on a journey together, and I think there's so many improvements in my game and so much, so much to come."

Jack Draper's Challenging Season

Jack Draper & coach Andy Murray check into Washington 📍#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/HOXBlPURw8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 25, 2026

The Mubadala DC Open is held at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park from July 27 through August 2, 2026. The singles champion will earn $461,835. But Draper needs the 500 ranking points more than the money.

Draper is currently the World No. 147 with a singles record of 8-5 with zero singles titles. After losing to Ugo Humbert in the Eastbourne Open, Draper had to pull out of Wimbledon at the last moment. Before that, the British star played just one match on clay before missing Roland-Garros. The start of his season was also delayed when he missed the Australian Open.

Jack Draper in D.C.

Draper just won a practice set 6-1 vs Shelton. Jack's left arm and serve looked good; Coach Murray's happy with his return too.



Shelton's FH has been very off though. Something to look out for next week. pic.twitter.com/KGh23yj2dm — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) July 25, 2026

Draper added Murray to his coaching team in May 2026 after parting ways with Jamie Delgado. After his legendary playing career, Murray quickly pivoted into coaching. The three-time Grand Slam champion coached Novak Djokovic for the first half of the 2025 season.

Hopefully, Draper can stay healthy and put Murray's wisdom to good use on the court. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.