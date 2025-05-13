Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray End Coaching Partnership Early
On Tuesday morning, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray announced the end of their coaching partnership. Djokovic and Murray both issued brief statements on the split.
Djokovic announced the move on social media, "Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together."
Murray said in a statement, "Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months."
The partnership between Djokovic and Murray ran just six months and was unsuccessful. The two former rivals teamed up in November 2024, originally intended for the start of the 2025 season and to take it one tournament at a time after the Australian Open.
In February, Djokovic said Murray would remain on his coaching staff at least through Wimbledon. However, that was before Djokovic's dreadful Spring season.
With the exception of making it to the Miami Open final, Djokovic has suffered several early exits. He is currently riding a three-match losing streak and is 0-2 on clay.
Djokovic is the ATP World No. 6 with a record of 12-7 and zero titles. Djokovic is still seeking his 100th career title and recently accepted a wildcard spot to play in the Geneva Open ahead of Roland Garros.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Novak Djokovic spotted in a knee brace ahead of the Geneva Open.
Naomi Osaka voiced her frustration on social media after losing in the Italian Open.
Rafael Nadal narrates the epic trailer for Roland Garros 2025.
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets at the Italian Open.
Jannik Sinner explained why he prefers to wear dark colors on the tennis court.