Jack Draper's Vuori Kit for Wimbledon Holds Deeper Meaning

With qualifiers already underway, all of the major sportswear brands are rolling out their new apparel collections for the 2026 Championships at Wimbledon. Fans will pay extra attention to British star Jack Draper as he plays in front of his home crowd — and Vuori is ready to meet the moment.

After Draper climbed as high as World No. 4 last June, a complex bone injury to his dominant left arm derailed his season and sent him tumbling in the ATP Rankings. Draper's daily grind serves as the inspiration for his Wimbledon kit and Vuori campaign: Return To Centre.

Return To Centre

Return To Centre explores the mindset behind performance. It uses Draper's daily training and recovery routines to tell a broader story about presence, resilience, and continual self-improvement. Rather than focusing solely on competition, the campaign reflects the moments between matches. How habits, rituals, and perspective help athletes stay grounded through the highs and lows of sport.

In the campaign video, fans get glimpses of Draper's on-court and off-court apparel. The pressure of the Brit playing in London is palpable in the film, but so is his relaxed attitude. Clad in all-white, Draper is ready for his return.

Jack Draper's Wimbledon Kit

Jack Draper's Vuori kit for Wimbledon. | Vuori

Draper's Vuori on-court kit is expected to include a Custom Engineered Clearview Tank, Custom Wordmark Tech Hat, and Vuori HardKore Short Lined 7" ($98), with the Venture Track Jacket ($118) during warm-ups.

Other products featured in the Return To Centre collection include the Sleeveless Muscle Tank ($68), V1 Water Tech Hat ($32), Cypress Vintage Hoodie ($128), Cypress Vintage Jogger 28" ($108), Short Sleeve Heavyweight Tee Relaxed Fit ($74), Waffle Shirt Jacket ($110), Benton Twill Pant Classic 32" ($178). Fans can shop the collection at vuoriclothing.com.

Jack Draper x Vuori

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

Draper and Vuori formed a dynamic partnership in August 2025. As one of Vuori's athlete partners, Draper embodies the brand's approach to daily effort and everyday versatility. Return To Centre brings the story to life both on and off the court.

In March 2026, Draper launched his official YouTube channel in partnership with Vuori. Fans got a front row seat to Draper's comeback with a three-part original docuseries titled "The Journey." We spoke with Draper about his long-term personal storytelling platform with Vuori.

Vuori's Philosophy

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

At the surface level, Draper and Vuori seemed like a natural fit given their shared style and popularity. But as we learned through the docuseries, Draper appreciated Vuori's broader brand philosophy:

Rise. The Shine.—the belief that growth happens through the daily commitment to show up, do the work, and embrace the journey, while fulfillment comes from living with purpose, presence, and balance.

Jack Draper for Vuori. | Vuori

Thanks to dedicated recovery and preparation, Draper is ready to return to Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in less than a week.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.