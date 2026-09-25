Jannik Sinner Withdraws from China Open

Men’s singles tennis has looked very different without the presence of arguably its two best players. Alcaraz finally made his return to competitive play at the US Open, and Sinner is continuing to withdraw from tournaments as the season closes out. He was last seen at Wimbledon, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in four sets (6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Sinner Out of Beijing

Sinner officially withdrew from the China Open early Friday, September 25th, citing his ongoing knee injury. The tournament begins this year on September 30th. He was supposedly preparing to fly to Beijing this weekend, but no announcement was made by the player himself in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

The Italian player is still on other tournament rosters, but it is unclear when he will actually play. Filippo Volandri, Italy’s Davis Cup captain, confirmed that Sinner has already returned to regular training, but it seems he is not yet ready. He said that “for Jannik, for now, the priority is to come back to 100% on the tour. He needs all the time necessary to achieve that. Then, we will have all the necessary discussions.”

Defending Champion

Many fans and critics hoped Sinner would make his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour to defend last year’s China Open title. At the 2025 final, he faced rising American player Learner Tien and defeated him in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

Sinner has also made it to the final match of the two China Opens before last year. He took home his first title in Beijing in 2023 after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (7-6, 7-6). In 2024, the Italian player was defeated by his rival Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling three-set showdown (6-7, 6-4, 7-6). This will be the first time the ATP No.1 player has missed the China Open since the tournament was canceled in 2022 due to COVID precautions.

A Slower Return than Alcaraz

Sinner’s continued streak of withdrawals marks a slower path than Alcaraz took with his own major injury this season. The Spanish player spent four months away from the ATP Tour due to a left wrist injury and returned with a Grand Slam attempt at Flushing Meadows. The impressive Ben Shelton ended Alcaraz’s US Open run in a record-breaking five-set match, likely due to this sudden return.

Several major tennis commentators have suggested that Sinner should take a slow and steady return to competition so that he is ready for his next Masters attempt, the ATP Finals, and ultimately the Australian Open in January. Analyst Stefano Pescosolido reminded tennis fans that the Italian player should “plan for the following year as effectively as possible.”

The Current Men’s Field

Without Sinner’s presence, the men’s singles field remains in a unique place. Alcaraz is back but not yet at the top form he once was, whereas Alexander Zverev has taken full advantage of this season’s injuries to win his first Grand Slam titles. The many five-set matches at the US Open, mixed with returns to the Laver Cup and the Davis Cup, have also likely tired out rising competitors like Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Even though he has been out of commission for so much of this season, Sinner just entered his 90th week at the No.1 spot on the ATP World Rankings, and Zverev remains 1,800 points behind him. If the 2026 US Open champion can win the title in Beijing, he will inch closer to closing the gap between him and Sinner.

Sinner’s Next Tournament

The Shanghai Masters is now the next expected stop for the Italian player. The tournament starts this year on October 7th and runs until the 18th. This would give him just one extra week to prepare beyond his canceled return in Beijing. If Sinner withdraws from Shanghai, his next tournament would be the Erste Bank Open in Vienna from October 26th to November 1st.

No matter what happens in the next few months, the massive lead in ranking points has already secured the Italian player his spot in this year’s ATP Finals. It is also just as clear that his presence will be heartily welcomed whenever Sinner has fully recovered.