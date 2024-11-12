Jannik Sinner Beats Taylor Fritz in Group Stage of ATP Finals
It has been just over two months since Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in the US Open finals. Much has transpired in the tennis world since then, but Sinner remains as dominant as ever.
While Fritz has played at a high level this fall and gave the World No. 1 a nice challenge today, he could not knock off Sinner. In the end, Sinner defeated Fritz in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4.
With the crowd behind him, the Italian superstar played at the top of his game. Sinner fended off three break points in the first set to hold 4-4. The second set was just as contested as the players battled to 3-3 before Sinner gained an edge with a spectacular backhand that forced Fritz into an unforced error and an unusual show of frustration.
Sinner tallied 22 winners and 18 unforced errors, to Fritz's 19 winners and 26 unforced errors. Sinner was 2/6 on break points, while Fritz was 0/1 on break points. Both players served at a high level.
After the match, Sinner was asked about his incredible backhand. "I read a little bit where he was playing, and I tried to pass him somehow because if not, it would have been a very easy volley for him... Those kinds of moments are very important."
Sinner noted his support in the stands, "The crowd is helping me a lot, and this is a very special occasion for me. I just hope I can show some good tennis like today, and let's see what's coming tomorrow."
Despite being 2-0 in the round-robin style first round, Sinner has not yet qualified for the semifinals (although it is highly likely). Meanwhile, Fritz is 1-1. Both players will be back in action on Friday when Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev and Fritz takes on Alex de Minaur.
