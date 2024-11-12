Carlos Alcaraz Cancels ATP Finals Practice After 5 Minutes
On Monday, Casper Ruud rolled over Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the ATP Finals. After losing in straight sets to Ruud, Alcaraz gave three excuses for his poor play. One of the most important reasons was his health.
Alcaraz had battled a virus well before he arrived in Turin, Italy. The World No. 3 has noticeably coughed a lot on and off the court. Adding to the concern, Alcaraz cut his practice short on Tuesday after after minutes.
Fans and media saw Alcaraz briefly. He walked onto the practice court, hit some balls, had a brief conversation with his coach, and then walked off of the court. Most of it happened before spectators could even figure out what was going on.
Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, spoke with the media about how his player is feeling and if he will be available to play Andrey Rublev in their Group Stage match on Wednesday.
"As soon as he moves a little, he has trouble breathing. His chest is a little tight. A bad time to get sick. We must not anticipate whether he will play or not tomorrow. We have all played in these circumstances," said Ferrero.
The coach continued, "I think he will not get to the point where he will not go on court. It will be difficult for him to be 100% tomorrow."
According to reporting from Punto de Break, Alcaraz has taken antibiotics for four days. He is experiencing tightness in his chest, making it difficult for him to breathe properly.
Additionally, the medication and illness are leaving him "without energy," and he struggles to catch his breath during exchanges. Due to his current physical condition, Alcaraz decided to cut practice short and return to his hotel to rest and preserve energy for tomorrow's match.
