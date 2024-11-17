Jannik Sinner Beats Taylor Fritz to Win 2024 ATP Finals
It only made sense that Jannik Sinner's breakout year ended with a celebration in Turin, Italy. The Italian superstar won his first two Grand Slams this year and completed the season by winning the ATP Finals title. He is the first Italian to win the year-end tournament.
Sinner had already secured the ATP year-end World No. 1 before the tournament, but there was unfinished business for the 23-year-old. He swept through the tournament without dropping a set. Sinner became the first player to win the ATP Finals without losing a set since Ivan Lendl in 1986.
On Sunday, Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. It was the second time Sinner beat Fritz in five days. Despite a spirited effort from Fritz, who has enjoyed a career year, each set took roughly 41 minutes each.
Fritz arguably has the best serve on tour, but Sinner put on a clinic with his serve on Sunday. He gave up only 13 points in his ten service games and served 14 aces to Fritz's eight aces. Ten of Sinner's 14 aces came in the first set.
The only tight moment of the match came in the second set when Fritz pushed Sinner to deuce in the second set, at 4-3. Ultimately, Sinner took the second set. He finished the match with 28 winners and 17 unforced errors.
When asked what it meant to have the crowd behind him, Sinner replied, "It's amazing. It's just an amazing week for me. It's the first title in Italy. It means so much to me. I'm very happy about that. It's something very, very special."
Sinner was also asked what made him so dangerous in the tournament, and he answered, "I just try to understand what works best for each opponent. Trying to play my best possible me tennis. That was the key. It was very high level tournament from my side. At times, I couldn't play better."
Fritz handled the defeat with class. He congratulated Sinner and thanked his team and fans for their support all season long. Despite falling short, Fritz became the first American to advance to the ATP Finals since Pete Sampras in 1999.
He is guaranteed to rise to a career-high of No. 4 in the ATP rankings by his runner-up finish. Fritz did not win a Grand Slam this season, but it was easily the best year of his career. Sinner finished with a record of 70-6 with eight singles titles.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.