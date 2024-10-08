Jannik Sinner & Ben Shelton Set for Shanghai Rematch
Last year, Ben Shelton upset Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The three-set thriller was the biggest victories of Shelton's young career, and he will soon get to revisit the event.
Earlier today, Shelton defeated Roberto Carballes Baena and Sinner beat Tomás Martín Etcheverry to set up a rematch of last year's fourth-round match. Shelton and Sinner will play at 12:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday.
Since Shelton upset Sinner in 2023, Sinner has gotten his revenge by winning the next three matchups against Shelton. Shelton has shown promise, but Sinner has displayed dominance on the court, having won his first two Grand Slam titles this year.
When asked about the rematch, Shelton said, "Great memories from that match last year; I probably watched the tape of that a couple times so far this year," said Shelton. "I'm really looking forward to it; that will be fun."
Meanwhile, Sinner said, "Obviously, huge serve and huge forehand. He has improved a lot, so hopefully, I will be ready."
Sinner is 59-6 with six singles titles this year, while Shelton is 35-22 with one singles title. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.